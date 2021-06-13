JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 250,004 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.25% of WEC Energy Group worth $369,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

