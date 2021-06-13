JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,488,611 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1,770.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 32.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $337,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

