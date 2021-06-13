JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 958.40 ($12.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,972.27. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

