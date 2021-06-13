JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 958.40 ($12.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,972.27. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

