JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 121,939 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Post worth $383,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,061,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $57,717,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

