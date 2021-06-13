JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $348.67 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $348,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.47 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

