JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $409,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

