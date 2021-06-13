JulSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $699,765.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. JulSwap has a market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $699,765.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00164931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00196001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.01120914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,061.11 or 1.00071371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

