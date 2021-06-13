Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.