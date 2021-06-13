Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

