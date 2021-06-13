Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,098,442 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PHM opened at $54.34 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

