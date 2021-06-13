Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,989,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.