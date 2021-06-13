Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.75. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

