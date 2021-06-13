Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of MarineMax worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,748. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

