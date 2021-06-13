JUST Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $137.23 million and approximately $73.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00163375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00185672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01100395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,864.18 or 1.00085862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

