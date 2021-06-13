Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.23.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

