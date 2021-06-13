Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

