Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

