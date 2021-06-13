Kathleen Zwickert Sells 1,927 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

