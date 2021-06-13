Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 511.4% from the May 13th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.03. 429,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

