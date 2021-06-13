KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

KBCSY opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

