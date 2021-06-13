KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

KBR opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

