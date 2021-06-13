Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $218.39 million and $3.86 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00782403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.95 or 0.08081718 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,619,939 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.