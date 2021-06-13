Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.07 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

