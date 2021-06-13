Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in May

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

KKOYY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.