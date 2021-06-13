Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,198,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $100.29 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78.

