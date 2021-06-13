Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $312,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Creative Planning increased its position in Lumentum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.