Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,712 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 236,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.