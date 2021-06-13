Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,683 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RSG opened at $109.57 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

