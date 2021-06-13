Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19.

