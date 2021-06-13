KeyCorp Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $175.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of XPO opened at $149.57 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

