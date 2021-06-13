Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 148,430 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $12.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

