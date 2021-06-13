King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 440,970 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,970 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $109,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. 8,117,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of -399.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

