King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $142.94 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 918.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $142,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 3,202,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,443. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.