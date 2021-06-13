King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $72.83 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $72,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.31. 4,624,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

