King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $99,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 963,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,107. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

