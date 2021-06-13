Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $306,883.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 89.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 88.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $99,427.88 and $306,883.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00163881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.01082847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.87 or 0.99918865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

