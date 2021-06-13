KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

KLAC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $320.11. 770,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,776. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

