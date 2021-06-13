Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the May 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$23.11 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

