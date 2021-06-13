Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the May 13th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$23.11 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
