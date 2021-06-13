Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $323,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $390.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

