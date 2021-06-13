Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,526.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

