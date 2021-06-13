Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

