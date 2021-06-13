Lamden Hits One Day Volume of $53,110.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $53,110.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

