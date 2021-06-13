Landbox Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $299,558.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

