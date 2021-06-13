Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $216.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.53 million to $274.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $929.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.83 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.02 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NYSE LPI opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

