LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Down 45.6% in May

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the May 13th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 236,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

