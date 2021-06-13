Laurent Humeau Sells 10,318 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

