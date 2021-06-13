Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.06. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

