Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

LBRDK opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

