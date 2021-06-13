Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Lifestyle International stock remained flat at $$20.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. Lifestyle International has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

