Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $275,462.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00005771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00437252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.